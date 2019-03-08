Chimney of former pub collapses onto road as strong winds tear through county

A chimney of the former Owl Santuary pub in Cattle Market Street, Norwich, collapsed onto the road. Picture: Archant Archant

A chimney of a former pub in Norwich city centre has collapsed onto a busy road as strong winds toppled trees and caused flying debris.

A pile of rubble outside the boarded-up Owl Sanctuary pub, in Cattle Market Street, was seen in the middle of the road after one of its chimneys keeled over.

A fire engine from Carrow attended the scene at around 4pm this afternoon as well as police.

It has not yet been confirmed whether high winds caused the chimney to collapse but the city centre had been experiencing strong gusts at the time.

It comes after forecasters issued a severe weather warning with the possibility of snow early Sunday.

In a Twitter post, meteorologist Dan Holley of Norwich-based Weatherquest said gusts of up to 60 mph ripped through the county on Saturday, with winds of 50-60 mph expected on Sunday.

There are reports of fallen trees in the middle of roads and fallen signs across the county.

