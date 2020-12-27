655 left without power in village after Storm Bella damages cable

Published: 2:13 PM December 27, 2020

655 homes in Ovington have been left without power. - Credit: UK Power Networks

As many as 655 people have been left without power in one Norfolk village after Storm Bella damaged an overhead power cable.

Power was returned to most homes in Ovington near Thetford this morning, however some still remain without electricity.

UK Power Networks expected to return power to the remaining homes before 4:30pm this afternoon.

"Damage to an overhead power line during Storm Bella interrupted supplies to 655 customers in the Carbrooke Road area of Ovington, Thetford, at 3.37am today. Engineers rerouted supplies to all but 28 customers in stages by 8.01am and work is progressing to reconnect the remaining supplies as swiftly as possible.

"We would like to apologise for this inconvenience during the festive period. Our staff are working 24/7 to keep the power flowing and deal with any incidents that occur."