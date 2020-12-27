News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

655 left without power in village after Storm Bella damages cable

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:13 PM December 27, 2020   
655 homes in Ovington have been left without power.

655 homes in Ovington have been left without power. - Credit: UK Power Networks

As many as 655 people have been left without power in one Norfolk village after Storm Bella damaged an overhead power cable.

Power was returned to most homes in Ovington near Thetford this morning, however some still remain without electricity.

UK Power Networks expected to return power to the remaining homes before 4:30pm this afternoon.

"Damage to an overhead power line during Storm Bella interrupted supplies to 655 customers in the Carbrooke Road area of Ovington, Thetford, at 3.37am today. Engineers rerouted supplies to all but 28 customers in stages by 8.01am and work is progressing to reconnect the remaining supplies as swiftly as possible.

"We would like to apologise for this inconvenience during the festive period. Our staff are working 24/7 to keep the power flowing and deal with any incidents that occur."

You may also want to watch:

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Storm Bella set to batter Norfolk with winds up to 70mph

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off

Ruth Lawes

person

Norfolk Weather | Video

WATCH: Couple pulled alive from flooded car in dramatic Christmas rescue

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up in Tier Four - what are the rules?

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus