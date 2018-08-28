Search

Advanced search
Updated

Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

PUBLISHED: 12:32 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:16 14 November 2018

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Archant

Part of the A47 has been closed in both directions after a lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned.

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways EnglandA lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

The A47 between Easton and Honingham remains closed while a large spill of diesel is cleaned up.

The lorry has now been righted onto its wheels and will be recovered shortly.

Highways England has said that it is working with Norfolk Police to reopen the road soon.

The vehicle is believed to have been carrying 600 turkeys, the condition of which are not known.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the Norwich-bound carriageway near the Easton roundabout, at just before 7.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Firefighters from Earlham, Carrow and Dereham, along with East of England Ambulance Service, went to the crash. It is understood the lorry driver has suffered an injury, although it is not believed to be serious.

Norfolk police tweeted that they would need to close the road to deal with an oil spill.

They warned drivers there would be “significant delays”.

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways EnglandA lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Konectbus tweeted that there would be major delays on its services 4,8,510 and 511.

And there was a separate crash on the A47 near Postwick at just before 8.30am. Police said a car travelling on the westbound carriageway had spun and partially blocked the carriageway.

•Check our live traffic map before you travel

A lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned, closing part of the A47. Picture: Daniel CanhamA lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned, closing part of the A47. Picture: Daniel Canham

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways EnglandA lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast