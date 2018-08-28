Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Part of the A47 has been closed in both directions after a lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned.



The A47 between Easton and Honingham remains closed while a large spill of diesel is cleaned up.

The lorry has now been righted onto its wheels and will be recovered shortly.

Highways England has said that it is working with Norfolk Police to reopen the road soon.

The vehicle is believed to have been carrying 600 turkeys, the condition of which are not known.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the Norwich-bound carriageway near the Easton roundabout, at just before 7.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Firefighters from Earlham, Carrow and Dereham, along with East of England Ambulance Service, went to the crash. It is understood the lorry driver has suffered an injury, although it is not believed to be serious.

Norfolk police tweeted that they would need to close the road to deal with an oil spill.

They warned drivers there would be “significant delays”.



Konectbus tweeted that there would be major delays on its services 4,8,510 and 511.

And there was a separate crash on the A47 near Postwick at just before 8.30am. Police said a car travelling on the westbound carriageway had spun and partially blocked the carriageway.

A lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned, closing part of the A47. Picture: Daniel Canham A lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned, closing part of the A47. Picture: Daniel Canham

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman. The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.