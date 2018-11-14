Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

Police shut part of the A47 after a lorry overturned.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the Norwich-bound carriageway near the Easton roundabout, at just before 7.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Firefighters from Earlham, Carrow and Dereham, along with East of England Ambulance Service, went to the crash. It is understood the lorry driver has suffered an injury, although it is not believed to be serious.

Norfolk police tweeted that they would need to close the road to deal with an oil spill.

They warned drivers there would be “significant delays”.

Konectbus tweeted that there would be major delays on its services 4,8,510 and 511.

And there was a separate crash on the A47 near Postwick at just before 8.30am. Police said a car travelling on the westbound carriageway had spun and partially blocked the carriageway.

