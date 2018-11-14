Search

Advanced search
Updated

Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

14 November, 2018 - 08:53
The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

Kimberly Youngman

Police shut part of the A47 after a lorry overturned.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the Norwich-bound carriageway near the Easton roundabout, at just before 7.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Firefighters from Earlham, Carrow and Dereham, along with East of England Ambulance Service, went to the crash. It is understood the lorry driver has suffered an injury, although it is not believed to be serious.

Norfolk police tweeted that they would need to close the road to deal with an oil spill.

They warned drivers there would be “significant delays”.

Konectbus tweeted that there would be major delays on its services 4,8,510 and 511.

And there was a separate crash on the A47 near Postwick at just before 8.30am. Police said a car travelling on the westbound carriageway had spun and partially blocked the carriageway.

•Check our live traffic map before you travel

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Updated Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated A11 re-opens after lorry crash at Snetterton

The A11 southbound close to Snetterton. Police have closed the road because of a lorry crash. Picture: Google Maps

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast