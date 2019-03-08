A sign, a school, phone boxes and a dome are all listed
PUBLISHED: 11:29 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 19 March 2019
© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012
Norfolk’s most unusual listed landmark is a road sign at Overstrand.
It was given a Grade II listing, meaning a building of special interest, back in January 2012 for its “special architectural and historic interest”.
The vintage no-entry sign was erected between 1904 and 1919 was listed because it is a rare surviving example of a traffic sign from the early 1900s.
Smithdon High School in Hunstanton was given Grade II listed status, because its 1960s steel and glass structure marks the arrival of the New Brutalist school of architecture in the UK.
Brutal, too, was the demise of the once-common 1930s red telephone kiosk after the arrival of the mobile phone. A few remaining examples around the county, including boxes at Quidenham, Castle Rising and North Creake, are Grade II listed.
A dome at the former RAF Langham airfield, used to train anti-aircraft gunners during the Second World War, has been declared a scheduled ancient monument.