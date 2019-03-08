A sign, a school, phone boxes and a dome are all listed

The old road sign on Coast Road, Overstrand that has been given a grade II listing Picture: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

Norfolk’s most unusual listed landmark is a road sign at Overstrand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Listed Smithdon High School, pictured shortly after it was built in 1954 Picture: EDP Library Listed Smithdon High School, pictured shortly after it was built in 1954 Picture: EDP Library

It was given a Grade II listing, meaning a building of special interest, back in January 2012 for its “special architectural and historic interest”.

The vintage no-entry sign was erected between 1904 and 1919 was listed because it is a rare surviving example of a traffic sign from the early 1900s.

A number of red phone boxes around the region have been listed Picture: Archant A number of red phone boxes around the region have been listed Picture: Archant

Smithdon High School in Hunstanton was given Grade II listed status, because its 1960s steel and glass structure marks the arrival of the New Brutalist school of architecture in the UK.

Brutal, too, was the demise of the once-common 1930s red telephone kiosk after the arrival of the mobile phone. A few remaining examples around the county, including boxes at Quidenham, Castle Rising and North Creake, are Grade II listed.

Langham Dome, which is a listed monument Picture: Ian Burt Langham Dome, which is a listed monument Picture: Ian Burt

A dome at the former RAF Langham airfield, used to train anti-aircraft gunners during the Second World War, has been declared a scheduled ancient monument.