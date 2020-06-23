Holidays and two households meeting indoors - what do the new lockdown rules mean?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the reduction of further lockdown measures. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/PA Wire

Families and friends from two households will be allowed to stay overnight in new measures announced by the prime minister.

Boris Johnson revealed the new measures on Tuesday, which allow two households of any size to meet indoors and stay overnight from July 4.

Mr Johnson said this will not limit groups to the same two households.

But those who break the rules will not be subject to enforcement - Mr Johnson said legislation was being replaced by guidance, with the government relying on people to use their common sense.

The move will enable people to finally spend time with loved ones, as well as enjoying a break in the UK.

The prime minister said: “We advise that from July 4 two households of any size should be able to meet at any setting inside or out.

“That does not mean they must always be the same two households it will be possible to meet one set of grandparents one weekend and one another weekend.

“We are not recommending meetings of multiple households indoors because of the risk of creating greater chains of transmission.”

Outside, the guidance remains people from several households can meet in groups of up to six.

The prime minister also said every step in easing the lockdown is “scrupulously weighed”.

He said: “We cannot lift all the restrictions at once so we have to make difficult judgments.

“And every step is scrupulously weighed against the evidence.”

He added: “Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks, remembering that the more we open up, the more vigilant we will need to be.”

The two-metre social distancing rule will be eased, replaced with a “one-metre plus” measure, with the protection offered by the physical distance enhanced by other mitigation measures such as the use of face coverings, increased hygiene or layout changes in premises.

Boris Johnson said the “national hibernation” was beginning to end, and “life is returning to our streets”.

With guidance replacing legislation, Mr Johnson said he was relying on people using their common sense to limit the spread of the virus.

Officials acknowledged that July 4 was a significant step, but remained a long way away from normal life.

Among the measures announced by Mr Johnson:

- Pubs and restaurants will be limited to table service.

- People will be able to stay overnight in hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites.

- Most leisure facilities and tourist attractions can reopen.

- Cinemas, museums and galleries will be allowed to admit visitors.

- People will be able to go to hairdressers to trim their lockdown locks.

However, nightclubs, soft play centres and other businesses that involve close contact will remain shut - including nail bars and beauty salons.