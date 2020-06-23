Search

Advanced search

Holidays and two households meeting indoors - what do the new lockdown rules mean?

PUBLISHED: 13:13 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 23 June 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the reduction of further lockdown measures. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the reduction of further lockdown measures. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/PA Wire

Families and friends from two households will be allowed to stay overnight in new measures announced by the prime minister.

Boris Johnson revealed the new measures on Tuesday, which allow two households of any size to meet indoors and stay overnight from July 4.

Mr Johnson said this will not limit groups to the same two households.

But those who break the rules will not be subject to enforcement - Mr Johnson said legislation was being replaced by guidance, with the government relying on people to use their common sense.

The move will enable people to finally spend time with loved ones, as well as enjoying a break in the UK.

The prime minister said: “We advise that from July 4 two households of any size should be able to meet at any setting inside or out.

“That does not mean they must always be the same two households it will be possible to meet one set of grandparents one weekend and one another weekend.

“We are not recommending meetings of multiple households indoors because of the risk of creating greater chains of transmission.”

Outside, the guidance remains people from several households can meet in groups of up to six.

The prime minister also said every step in easing the lockdown is “scrupulously weighed”.

He said: “We cannot lift all the restrictions at once so we have to make difficult judgments.

You may also want to watch:

“And every step is scrupulously weighed against the evidence.”

He added: “Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks, remembering that the more we open up, the more vigilant we will need to be.”

The two-metre social distancing rule will be eased, replaced with a “one-metre plus” measure, with the protection offered by the physical distance enhanced by other mitigation measures such as the use of face coverings, increased hygiene or layout changes in premises.

Boris Johnson said the “national hibernation” was beginning to end, and “life is returning to our streets”.

With guidance replacing legislation, Mr Johnson said he was relying on people using their common sense to limit the spread of the virus.

Officials acknowledged that July 4 was a significant step, but remained a long way away from normal life.

Among the measures announced by Mr Johnson:

- Pubs and restaurants will be limited to table service.

- People will be able to stay overnight in hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites.

- Most leisure facilities and tourist attractions can reopen.

- Cinemas, museums and galleries will be allowed to admit visitors.

- People will be able to go to hairdressers to trim their lockdown locks.

However, nightclubs, soft play centres and other businesses that involve close contact will remain shut - including nail bars and beauty salons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowey, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warns it could close down

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Enforcement action forces removal of sign at Japanese ‘restaurant’ which had no permission

The sign at Orlando's has been removed. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood