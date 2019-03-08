Search

Overnight works to close Bascule Bridge

PUBLISHED: 09:14 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 15 March 2019

Maintenance work is likely to be carried out overnight at Lowestoft's Bascule Bridge. Picture: Nick Butcher

Maintenance work is likely to be carried out overnight at Lowestoft's Bascule Bridge. Picture: Nick Butcher

Motorists are being warned that they could face overnight disruption in the coming months.

Overnight work is set to be carried out on the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is expected to carry out four nights of maintenance works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.

Highways chiefs plan to carry out the overnight works in April, June, August and November – with drivers likely to face delays as traffic is diverted.

With Highways England submitting an order to temporarily close the bridge, prohibiting traffic and pedestrians on the A47 trunk road, the town’s three-lane bridge would be closed overnight “to enable routine maintenance works and testing to the mechanical equipment on the Bascule Bridge.”

The bridge would be closed in both directions with a diversion in operation.

The Highways England public notice states: “The effect of the Order would be to close the A47 Bascule Bridge to all traffic and pedestrians.

“The routine maintenance works are expected to take place over four nights (8pm to 6am) on Thursday, April 4; Monday, June 10; Monday, August 19 and Monday, November 18.”

