Overhanging tree 'is a danger to traffic'

PUBLISHED: 16:25 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 12 September 2019

Carol Stuart stood next to the overhanging tree branch that is blocking South Road in Shouldham Thorpe. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

Highways have promised to make an overhanging tree safe after fears were raised it posed a danger to traffic.

Carol Stuart, from Shouldham Thorpe contacted Norfolk County Council after a large vehicle carrying hay knocked into a tree branch leaving it hanging in the middle of South Road.

The branch, which has been hanging directly above the road for 10 days, is causing vehicles to mount the grass verge in order to pass.

Mrs Stuart contacted Norfolk County council on Monday, September 2 alerting them to the possible danger and was unhappy with their response. However the council have since come back to say they will resolve the issue.

Mrs Stuart, who's lived in the village for 12 years, said: "People from Scotland who have been visiting the place had stopped and said it was disgusting, these were visitors, and I had to tell them that not all of Norfolk is like this."

It was that response that prompted Mrs Stuart to contact the council to see if anything could be done.

"I thought if nothing has happened yet, I best do something.

"One of our neighbours tried to cut it down but said he couldn't because it's too big."

The resident said the road is used by school buses, the postman and traffic using it as a shortcut from Fincham to the A10.

Mrs Stuart said: "It's a really busy road in the mornings and evening, especially when people are going to and from work.

"It's a real concern, what happens if it suddenly snaps as a vehicle comes through?

"It's a danger to traffic, especially at night.

"We would do it if we could, we try our best when smaller branches fall down and we put it to the side of the road."

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said this afternoon: "Our team went out on Tuesday to look at this and a four day work order was put on to remove the branch.

"The branch was due to be removed tomorrow but having just spoken to the team they have a gang nearby who will attend the branch in the next hour."

