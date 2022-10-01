Over £400,000 raised as T.rex and mammoth sculptures are auctioned off
- Credit: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography
This year’s GoGoDiscover trail has come to a ‘roarsome’ conclusion as its T.rex and mammoth sculptures raised more than £400,000 at an auction at Norwich Cathedral.
Organised by local charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art, it is estimated that over half a million people were entertained by the trail across 10 weeks of this summer.
The sculptures were removed from the streets of Norfolk from September 10 and on Wednesday evening there were 60 sculptures up for auction.
Led by auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp, who have featured on TV shows including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow, a remarkable £427,000 was raised to help Break support children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.
With more than 200 guests in attendance, the highest bid was a superb £10,100 for Copper Mammoth, which was designed by Daniel Bland and sponsored by the Black Horse in Earlham Road, Norwich, where it was based.
“It was an absolutely fantastic evening and it was amazing to see so many people be so generous,” said Break partnership manager Eleanor Edge.
“We’re so grateful to everyone who dug deep and helped us raise such a phenomenal amount which will enable us to give young people the support they need when they leave care.
“We’d like to thank everyone who played a part in making the evening a success, including auction sponsors Norfolk Cottages and Production Bureau, our auctioneers Charles and Natasha, and of course our trail partner Wild in Art, our talented artists, and sponsors, without whom the trail would not have been possible.”
Other sculptures went for an average of £4,600 but T.rex sculpture Arcadia, designed by Dandelion Mosaics and sponsored by the Royal Arcade, where it was based, also went for £10,000.
Guests were welcomed by music from the Norwich School Choir before heading into the Nave to be greeted by host Rob Butler, from BBC Radio Norfolk.
Wilco director Richard Shortis helped get proceedings off to a great start with his £5,000 bid on Elio, saying that whoever matched his bid could keep the colourful mammoth.
The sculpture brought in the first £10,000 of the night, with Mr Shortis saying: “The charity does some incredible work with young people in care and I’m delighted to be able to help get the bids up.”