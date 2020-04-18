Search

Construction company donates respiratory equipment to GP surgery

PUBLISHED: 12:55 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 18 April 2020

The Ovamill management team. Picture: Ovamill

Ovamill

A construction company has donated some much needed PPE including respiratory equipment to a surgery.

Staff at Park Surgery pictured after receiving an outstanding CQC reportStaff at Park Surgery pictured after receiving an outstanding CQC report

Following an urgent request from The Park Surgery in Great Yarmouth for PPE donations, Ovamill Limited from Beccles say they were more than willing to step in and donate respiratory protection equipment, gloves and disposable coveralls for use by the front line staff at the surgery.

Speaking about the current situation faced by NHS staff, Ovamill directors Mark Everard, Keith Betts and Khan Bilyard all said “now was the time to give as much support as possible to the staff facing the pandemic and if there is anything that we as a company can do to help, we will try our hardest to do so.”

Posting on their Facebook page, the surgery thanked Ovamill “for their exceedingly generous donation of much needed personal protective equipment.”

READ MORE: Schoolteacher creates hundreds of PPE visors for frontline staff

They said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Keith, Mark and Khan from Ovamill Limited for their exceedingly generous donation of much needed personal protective equipment.”

Mark Everard, one of Ovamill’s directors, said: “I have known one of the doctors at The Park Surgery for years after doing work at his private residence.

“I know they have been hit hard there, so we donated the equipment and eye coverage as we currently don’t need it as much. We only have one or two skeleton crews out on jobs at the moment.”

Mr Everard also said he would encourage anyone else “wherever possible if you can to support and help the NHS as they help”.

READ MORE: ‘Now is not the time for competition’: 200 businesses already battling PPE crisis

Ovamill, who are soon to celebrate their 15th anniversary, added: “All of our thoughts are very much with everyone and their safety and we recognise the need to help keep things going in the community and the economy.”

The surgery also thanked staff at Together Dental in Great Yarmouth, who donated a number of face masks for doctors.

Across Norfolk and Waveney, hundreds of businesses have turned to creating much needed PPE and other supplies including hand sanitiser.

The donations follows an announcement from Norfolk County Council thanking more than 100 companies for coming forward to keep front line workers safe.

