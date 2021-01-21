Norfolk's Oval Office - see inside the White House replica
As the world's eyes turned to Washington DC for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new US president, Norfolk residents may be surprised to learn there is a copy of his new office in their own backyard.
What is thought to be the only replica of the White House's famous nerve centre has been created at October Film Studios at Scottow Enterprise Park, the former RAF Coltishall air base.
Steve Murphy, one of two studio heads at the site, said the set was built in 2017 for drama sequences in a documentary focused on Richard Nixon called Watergate - Or: How we Learned to Stop an out of control President.
Seeing its ongoing potential, Mr Murphy said they opted to create a permanent set, working off the reams of photos of the Oval Office that are available.
Mr Murphy said: "We saw the opportunity to have one that stands longer term," he said. "So along with the production company we decided to go in on it as well and invest, and built something to a higher standard.
"We undertook a huge period of research with our designer Joe Barcham. We had to match every prop and every element of what was in there.
"The oval shape was quite tricky to design, and Joe said the curved doors were particularly difficult. We used real greenery for the area outside the windows."
Mr Murphy said they also had the desk Nixon used - called the Wilson desk - handmade by a Norfolk producer.
Each new president is given the opportunity to redecorate their office, so the decor in October Film's creation does not quite look like the real Oval does in the present day.
But Mr Murphy said they could easily re-dress the set for other productions, which included getting carpets custom-made by a producer in Belgium.
Since Watergate - directed by Oscar winner Charles Ferguson - the set has been used for an October Films/CNN docuseries called First Ladies, and a feature film called The Impact.
The Oval Office set is in the former RAF gymnasium at Scottow.
Mr Murphy said since the studio set up shop there in 2015 they had created a number of other permanent sets including part of a prison, hospital and police station. They also maintain a prop and costume department with thousands of items.