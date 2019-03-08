Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman battling her body to climb Ben Nevis

PUBLISHED: 15:49 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 07 August 2019

Kayleigh Churchyard (left) was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Kayleigh Churchyard (left) was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Archant

A Norfolk woman suffering with Crohn's disease plans to climb Ben Nevis to 'fight anxiety and to leave the house to battle on.'

Kayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh ChurchyardKayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

The disease, which has no cure, has left Kayleigh Churchyard from Churchfield Road in Outwell feeling the effects of fatigue, abdominal pains, abscesses and anxiety.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015 after noticing problems, which prompted her to go to the doctors in March to get a blood test.

She was diagnosed with the disease by a specialist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The shop assistant at the Outwell post office said: "I was going to the toilet a lot more than usual and would suffer from horrendous cramping. The waiting list was so long between March and June that during that time my health started deteriorating.

Kayleigh and friends who will be climbing Ben Nevis. Pictured: Adele Munday (left), Charley Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (right). Picture: Kayleigh ChurchyardKayleigh and friends who will be climbing Ben Nevis. Pictured: Adele Munday (left), Charley Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (right). Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

"I ended up not being able to work because my health was so bad."

Miss Churchyard was diagnosed following a colonoscopy and spent three weeks in hospital. The post office worker has had to take months off work as a result of the condition.

You may also want to watch:

"I remember being very naive about the situation and assuming that they would give me some medication and I could go home the next day but it turned out it can not be cured.

"I can pretty much do most things still, although I suffer with fatigue badly. Some days it can be so bad that just simply washing my hair would be so draining I would have to lay down for the rest of the day. I can't do as much as before.

Miss Churchyard, who refuses to be held down by the condition, plays for March Town Ladies.

"It's extremely difficult as fatigue makes it hard sometimes to compete and with constantly having surgery I miss a lot of the season but mentally it's been life saving for me.

"It will always be challenging living with this disease. So far I haven't had a year where I haven't had surgery or spent some time in hospital. It's disruptive. I'll get my life back on track, get back to full time work, get myself back into football and then seven to eight months later will be back in hospital, having more surgery and starting again."

Miss Churchyard along with her friends, plan to climb Ben Nevis on Monday, September 23 to raise money for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

"I wanted a purpose to aim for to help me get back up and fight once I'm recovered. A reason to fight my anxiety and to leave the house to battle on. So why not climb Ben Nevis? And why not raise money and awareness at the same time?"

You can donate to Kayleigh's cause on the Kay and friends climb for Crohn's justgiving page.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Speeding motorists in Norfolk to be targeted in new crackdown

A police officer on the look out for speeding motorists. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Harasser banned from talking to retail staff about his sexuality

James Shand, 40, of High Street, Sutton, near Ely, received a three-year conditional discharge, and was forced to pay £525 in compensation to his victims, serve a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and restraining order. Picture; SIMON PARKIN

Pub on A47 named after Norfolk’s top football teams to recreate part of its history

Canary and Linnet leaseholders Marcia and Mark Noble are preparing to welcome football fans to the pub. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists