Search

Advanced search

Outwell woman with her own health mountain to climb scales Ben Nevis

PUBLISHED: 15:35 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 26 November 2019

Kayleigh Churchyard, who suffers with Crohn's disease, climbed Ben Nevis along with her friends to raise money for Crohn's and Colitis UK. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Kayleigh Churchyard, who suffers with Crohn's disease, climbed Ben Nevis along with her friends to raise money for Crohn's and Colitis UK. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Archant

A woman from Norfolk has fought anxiety and severe fatigue to climb Ben Nevis in order to raise awareness of her condition.

Kayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh ChurchyardKayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Kayleigh Churchyard, from Churchfield Road, in Outwell, suffers with Crohn's disease and constantly battles with fatigue, abdominal pains, abscesses and anxiety.

The disease, which has no cure, has left Miss Churchyard unable to carry out certain tasks on some days.

But that did not stop her from taking on Ben Nevis for the cause.

The 32-year-old, who works at Outwell post office, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The 32-year-old from Outwell was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh ChurchyardThe 32-year-old from Outwell was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Refusing to be held down by the condition, Miss Churchyard, along with her friends, climbed the highest mountain in the UK to raise money for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

She said: "I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and tackle something that not only would test my fatigue but also my fear of heights.

"It's extremely difficult living with Crohn's disease. It's a very disruptive illness.

You may also want to watch:

"Most days are good and I can do most things but some days are extremely difficult suffering with extreme fatigue.

"Some days I can be so tired that even washing my hair can be draining.

"I've had an operation every year for the last three years and it's always around November or December time.

"Last year I left hospital after having another operation on Christmas Eve.

"So this year, all I want for Christmas is to just avoid the hospital, not have surgery and to be able to enjoy the festivities as best as I can without being laid up in bed."

The trek took the group more than seven hours to complete.

Miss Churchyard added: "Ben Nevis was extremely difficult to climb. By far the hardest thing I've done in my life.

"At one point on the mountain I felt I had nothing left in me. I still don't know how I managed to get to the top.

"I'm so proud that we managed to do it. I feel like I can accomplish anything now."

A JustGiving page and charity football match raised £2705 for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists