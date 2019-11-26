Outwell woman with her own health mountain to climb scales Ben Nevis

Kayleigh Churchyard, who suffers with Crohn's disease, climbed Ben Nevis along with her friends to raise money for Crohn's and Colitis UK. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard Archant

A woman from Norfolk has fought anxiety and severe fatigue to climb Ben Nevis in order to raise awareness of her condition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard Kayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Kayleigh Churchyard, from Churchfield Road, in Outwell, suffers with Crohn's disease and constantly battles with fatigue, abdominal pains, abscesses and anxiety.

The disease, which has no cure, has left Miss Churchyard unable to carry out certain tasks on some days.

But that did not stop her from taking on Ben Nevis for the cause.

The 32-year-old, who works at Outwell post office, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The 32-year-old from Outwell was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard The 32-year-old from Outwell was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015. Picture: Kayleigh Churchyard

Refusing to be held down by the condition, Miss Churchyard, along with her friends, climbed the highest mountain in the UK to raise money for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

She said: "I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and tackle something that not only would test my fatigue but also my fear of heights.

"It's extremely difficult living with Crohn's disease. It's a very disruptive illness.

You may also want to watch:

"Most days are good and I can do most things but some days are extremely difficult suffering with extreme fatigue.

"Some days I can be so tired that even washing my hair can be draining.

"I've had an operation every year for the last three years and it's always around November or December time.

"Last year I left hospital after having another operation on Christmas Eve.

"So this year, all I want for Christmas is to just avoid the hospital, not have surgery and to be able to enjoy the festivities as best as I can without being laid up in bed."

The trek took the group more than seven hours to complete.

Miss Churchyard added: "Ben Nevis was extremely difficult to climb. By far the hardest thing I've done in my life.

"At one point on the mountain I felt I had nothing left in me. I still don't know how I managed to get to the top.

"I'm so proud that we managed to do it. I feel like I can accomplish anything now."

A JustGiving page and charity football match raised £2705 for Crohn's and Colitis UK.