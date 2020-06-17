Events company hit with complaints over refund difficulties

James Arthur performs on Friday night at Outside Live. Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE Archant

An events company has been hit with several complaints over its handling of cancellations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra perform The Music of Bond as part of the Outside Live concert series at Taverham Hall. Photo: John Newstead. The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra perform The Music of Bond as part of the Outside Live concert series at Taverham Hall. Photo: John Newstead.

Outside Live, which organises outdoor cinema screenings and concerts in the Norfolk area, was forced to pull three events at the Norfolk Showground which were due to be held in May, an Ibiza: Live concert and screenings of Dirty Dancing and the two Frozen films.

The company originally offered refunds to ticket-holders, but with the events rescheduled it has since taken to offering vouchers for future events to those unable to make the new dates instead - and insists it has taken on extra staff to help support customers.

However, ticket-holders seeking refunds have reported difficultly contacting the company and using its website and say they are being left out of pocket.

Among these is Rebecca Allott, who set up a Facebook group for others also struggling to deal with the company, which now has 81 members.

She said: “It has been a very difficult time for businesses, which we understand, and if Outside Live had conducted itself differently, maybe customers would have been more supportive.”

You may also want to watch:

Charlotte Colderwood, 23 of Chedgrave, spend more than £150 on tickets to Ibiza: Live and said the company had been “nothing but unhelpful”.

Single mum India Stark spent £240 on tickets to Ibiza: Live and the Frozen screening and is another complainant.

She said: “I was told I could apply for a refund on their website. They provided a form which I completed but every time I pressed submit I was redirected. I’m very upset - £240 is a lot of money to me.”

Tim Humphreys, box office manager for Outside Live: said: “Due to difficult trading conditions, we were worried the cancellations which were beyond our control would mean an uncertain future for our small business. Thankfully, due to the strong working relationship with our event partners, rescheduled dates were made possible for next year and we have allowed customers to use their tickets for the rescheduled dates.

“Customers unable to make the rescheduled dates have been offered vouchers for any of our future events, with more to be announced in the coming months. All customers who have requested a voucher due to being unable to attend the event have now been sent these vouchers. We apologise for any delays customers may have faced in receiving these vouchers.

“We have taken on extra staff to deal with the higher than usual administration duties but have now responded personally to each customer who has been in touch.

“Anyone who wishes to get in touch with Outside Live can email boxoffice@outsidelive.co.uk.”