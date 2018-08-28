‘It’s disgusting’ - Campaigner slams thugs after milkshakes thrown over homeless

Stacey Drennan formed Outreach on the Streets to help homeless people in Lowestoft. Photo: Stacey Drennan. Archant

Every week homeless people on the streets of Lowestoft are being subjected to a constant tirade of verbal and physical abuse, a campaigner has revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stacey Drennan set up the Help Us Help Them project last Christmas and this year formed non-profit organisation Outreach on the Streets.

The 39-year-old praised the generosity of the local community who support the cause but also warned of the stream of abuse those living on the town’s streets face.

He said: “In Lowestoft on a weekly basis the homeless people in the town centre are having milkshakes thrown over them, being spat on and being verbally abused by drunk people coming back from the pub.

“It’s disgusting; I don’t understand why people would do it. These guys are at the lowest ebb of their lives and they don’t need that.”

Each Monday and Friday night Mr Drennan and eight volunteers go out into the town to provide those sleeping rough with essentials.

He said: “We work purely from donations from the general public.

“I know there are places like Access Community Trust helping out as well but we just go out during the night.

“We cover the night time while others cover the day.”

The organisation takes donations of food, toiletries and winter clothing and then distributes the supplies to the homeless population.

However, due an outpouring of support the group are having to turn away donations until more storage space can be secured.

Mr Drennan said: “We literally haven’t got any more space. I hate turning people away because it is so kind of them.

“If we could get a storage shed we could help a lot more people. We are limited by what we can take at the minute.”

The campaigner said up to 12 people, aged between 19 and 67, are sleeping rough each night on the streets.

And added: “I know they take shelter in derelict buildings in Lowestoft when it is raining or cold. It started off mainly in the town centre but we have been told there is a guy living on Pakefield Beach, another in Nicholas Everitt Park.

“There are people scattered all over the town.”

To help support Outreach on the Streets call Mr Drennan on 07510 666484 or visit the group’s Facebook page.