'It could result in serious accidents' - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps Archant

People have reacted with anger to a bid to redevelop a former pub and supermarket on the edge of Norwich into an office and housing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site is on Cromer Road and used to be a Co-Op and the Falcon pub. Picture: Google Maps The site is on Cromer Road and used to be a Co-Op and the Falcon pub. Picture: Google Maps

Two separate planning applications have been submitted to Broadland Council by G Laws to transform the site on 24 Cromer Road, which was formerly a Co-Op, the Falcon pub and a Beefeater.

One application is to convert the existing building into an office space and a flat while the other application is to build four new homes on the current car park.

The proposals have drawn fierce opposition from people living nearby and have sparked fears over safety, parking and over development.

One person who lives on Mayfield Avenue said: "I would have serious concerns about safety due to the proximity of this area to the junction with Mayfield Avenue. This will cause visibility issues and ultimately could result in serious accidents with vehicles and pedestrians."

Another person on the same street said: "The houses would be pulling out near a crossroads which is dangerous. I have lived on this road for most of my life and would hate to see more accidents occur once again."

You may also want to watch:

Another commented: "Eversely Road and Mayfield Avenue are narrow roads, parking on these roads will result in difficulty for emergency vehicles and large goods vehicles. This will also be unsafe for the children living and playing in the area."

Councillor Sue Prutton said: "There will be a significant loss of on-street parking in Eversely Road and with Silk Mill Road now fully occupied, it will create an excessively high level of vehicle movements."

One person commented: "There are not enough car parking spaces for the business as we have seen it regularly has in excess of 20 vehicles on the car park. Where are they going to park, in front of people's homes? This would add more noise disturbance."

Another person described the plans as "not ideal for the area."

One person living on Mayfield Avenue said: "It would result in a gross over development of the site, which would not be in keeping with the quiet residential area"

Despite the objections, officers at Broadland Council have recommended councillors to approve the plans.

A report to the planning committee on October 30, when the scheme will be discussed, said: "It is considered the proposed development would not have a harmful impact to the character of the area and would not have an impact on highway safety on Cromer Road, Mayfield Avenue or Eversley Road."

Mr Laws has been approached for comment.