Firefighters tackle blaze in an outbuilding
PUBLISHED: 17:27 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 12 September 2020
An outbuilding was damaged during a fire.
Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 12.25pm on Saturday, September 12 following reports of a blaze in the open.
A crew from north Lowestoft fire station and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station responded to the blaze on Parkhill in Oulton, near Lowestoft.
On arrival at the scene, they discovered a fire in an outbuilding, which was attached to a house.
North Lowestoft Fire Station Tweeted: “Mobilised at 12.25pm to fire in the open.
“Actually an outbuilding attached to house.”
The scene was cleared by 1.30pm.
