Outbuilding blaze tackled by fire crew

Firefighters quickly dealt with an outbuilding blaze in a coastal town.

A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called out about 1.35pm on Sunday, June 9 following reports of a fire in an outbuilding.

On arrival at the scene on Salmon Road in Great Yarmouth, they quickly tackled the blaze and soon had the incident under control.

A brigad spokesman said: "A crew from Great Yarmouth extinguished a fire in an outbuilding on Salmon Road using hose reels and hand appliances."