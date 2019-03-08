Outbuilding blaze tackled by fire crew
PUBLISHED: 14:44 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 09 June 2019
Archant
Firefighters quickly dealt with an outbuilding blaze in a coastal town.
You may also want to watch:
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called out about 1.35pm on Sunday, June 9 following reports of a fire in an outbuilding.
On arrival at the scene on Salmon Road in Great Yarmouth, they quickly tackled the blaze and soon had the incident under control.
A brigad spokesman said: "A crew from Great Yarmouth extinguished a fire in an outbuilding on Salmon Road using hose reels and hand appliances."
Comments have been disabled on this article.