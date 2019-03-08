Video

Stunning acrobatics and trapeze skills wow the crowds at the Out There Festival

Out there Festival 2019 Archant

It was billed as a high-octane spectacular - and it did not disappoint.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Outdoor flying had audiences mesmerised as hundreds of people lined up to witness an amazing conclusion to the opening day of an international festival.

With death-defying acrobatics and stunning trapeze skills, the first day of the Out There Festival concluded with "the first major large scale outdoor show made by a UK and French company for about 25 years," according to director Joe Mackintosh.

The Saturday night spectacular from street theatre company Generik Vapeur and the flying trapeze school and circus production company Gorilla Circus began with a procession through Great Yarmouth.

It featured a grand piano road train and fire-powered trollies as it made its way through the streets.

With it being the 12th year of the Out There Festival, the Saturday Night Spectacular took on extra significance - as the performance entitled

"Thank You For Having Us" was a UK premiere.

The street art titans showcased their superb skills with a memorable performance.

And the Seachange Arts produced bonanza continued on Sunday, with more than 60 performances - including circus, street arts, acrobatics, comedy, music and more - transforming parks and areas around Great Yarmouth.

The international festival of circus and street arts continues until 8pm tonight (Sunday).