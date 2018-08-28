Man taken to hospital after early morning kitchen fire

A man suffered minor burns at a flat fire in Whiting Road, Oulton. Photo: Google. Archant

A man suffered “minor burns” and was taken to hospital following a kitchen fire at a flat just after midnight.

Firefighters were called to Whiting Road, Oulton near Lowestoft, following reports of a flat fire at 12.20am today (Monday, February 4).

The two crews, from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South respectively, were joined at the fire by an officer.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “On arrival the crew located a fire in the kitchen, crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel and positive ventilation to extinguish the fire and smoke.”

The spokesman also said a young man inside the flat had suffered “minor burns” and was taken into the care of East of England Ambulance Service to hospital.

More to follow.