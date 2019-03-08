Search

Drivers warned of delays after two vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 09:09 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 21 August 2019

The A146 Beccles Road at the junction with the A1117 Cotmer Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

The A146 Beccles Road at the junction with the A1117 Cotmer Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A two vehicle collision is causing delays to morning commuters heading into Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police have confirmed the A146 Beccles Road is blocked at the junction with the A1117 Cotmer Road in Oulton Broad.

Officers are currently at the scene and are in the process of removing the vehicles.

A Honda Jazz and Fiat Panda were involved in the collision, with officers called shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday morning (August 21).

No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

