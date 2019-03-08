Drivers warned of delays after two vehicle collision

A two vehicle collision is causing delays to morning commuters heading into Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police have confirmed the A146 Beccles Road is blocked at the junction with the A1117 Cotmer Road in Oulton Broad.

Officers are currently at the scene and are in the process of removing the vehicles.

A Honda Jazz and Fiat Panda were involved in the collision, with officers called shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday morning (August 21).

No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.