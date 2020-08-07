Dozens bask in sun on water at Oulton Broad

Keeping cool in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

With the mercury rising, visitors to Oulton Broad have basked in the summer sun throughout one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Temperatures around Lowestoft flew past the 30 mark for much of Friday, with barely a cloud in the sky.

Dozens rushed to Oulton Broad and Nicholas Everitt Park, as well as to the coast, with many taking to the water to cool down in the heat.

Lengthy sunny periods are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 35C on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Early showers will fade on Saturday, becoming very hot in the south, with lengthy sunny periods generally.

Staff from Crisp's Gents Hairdressers enjoying their lunch break at Nicholas Everitt Park. PHOTO: Mick Howes Staff from Crisp's Gents Hairdressers enjoying their lunch break at Nicholas Everitt Park. PHOTO: Mick Howes

“The heat may spark further showers later.”

Sunday through to Tuesday is likely to see a continuation of the heatwave, although with an increasing chance of thunderstorms.”

Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Cooling off in Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes Cooling off in Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Sitting in the shade at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes Sitting in the shade at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

London Road North in the sun on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes London Road North in the sun on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes