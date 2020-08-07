Dozens bask in sun on water at Oulton Broad
PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 07 August 2020
Archant
With the mercury rising, visitors to Oulton Broad have basked in the summer sun throughout one of the hottest days of the year so far.
Temperatures around Lowestoft flew past the 30 mark for much of Friday, with barely a cloud in the sky.
Dozens rushed to Oulton Broad and Nicholas Everitt Park, as well as to the coast, with many taking to the water to cool down in the heat.
Lengthy sunny periods are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 35C on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Early showers will fade on Saturday, becoming very hot in the south, with lengthy sunny periods generally.
“The heat may spark further showers later.”
Sunday through to Tuesday is likely to see a continuation of the heatwave, although with an increasing chance of thunderstorms.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.