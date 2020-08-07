Search

Advanced search

Dozens bask in sun on water at Oulton Broad

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 07 August 2020

Keeping cool in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Keeping cool in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Archant

With the mercury rising, visitors to Oulton Broad have basked in the summer sun throughout one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesSailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Temperatures around Lowestoft flew past the 30 mark for much of Friday, with barely a cloud in the sky.

Dozens rushed to Oulton Broad and Nicholas Everitt Park, as well as to the coast, with many taking to the water to cool down in the heat.

Lengthy sunny periods are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 35C on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Early showers will fade on Saturday, becoming very hot in the south, with lengthy sunny periods generally.

Staff from Crisp's Gents Hairdressers enjoying their lunch break at Nicholas Everitt Park. PHOTO: Mick HowesStaff from Crisp's Gents Hairdressers enjoying their lunch break at Nicholas Everitt Park. PHOTO: Mick Howes

“The heat may spark further showers later.”

Sunday through to Tuesday is likely to see a continuation of the heatwave, although with an increasing chance of thunderstorms.”

Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesSailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Cooling off in Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesCooling off in Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Sitting in the shade at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesSitting in the shade at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Sailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesSailing on Oulton Broad on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

London Road North in the sun on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesLondon Road North in the sun on Friday, August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick HowesNicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, on August 7, 2020. PHOTO: Mick Howes

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town councillor resigns after ‘threats and abuse’ following pedestrianisation plans

Caroline Topping. Picture: Nick Butcher

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Aylsham High School teacher was found unresponsive at home, inquest hears

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE