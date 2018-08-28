Search

Signal failure causes train delays which continues to affect routes

PUBLISHED: 16:27 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 January 2019

Oulton Broad North Station traffic build up.

Commuters travelling to and from Lowestoft this afternoon have been hit by disruption after a signal failure.

A fault with the signalling system between Oulton Broad North and Lowestoft caused delays, which is expected to last until 5pm and continues to affect routes between Lowestoft and Norwich or Ipswich.

The problem has now been resolved, after affecting services shortly before 2pm.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Journeys to and from Lowestoft are beginning to recover. However, trains may continue to be cancelled or delayed by up to ten minutes.

“Advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a problem in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

