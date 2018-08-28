Poppy wreath to be laid as part of Remembrance events

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A poppy wreath will be laid on the Coastal Forces Veterans Association War Memorial in Oulton Broad this week.

With services of Remembrance taking place across East Suffolk as commemorations are held to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, the Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park (FONEP) will be laying a wreath on behalf of the community on Thursday, November 8.

The wreath will be laid at the Coastal Forces Veterans Association War Memorial in the park in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad at 11.45am on Thursday.

All are welcome to attend.