Warning over possible delays for level crossing works

Overnight work will be carried out to the Oulton Broad North railway crossing. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2012

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as a busy road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted later this month.

Level crossing works are set to be carried out by Network Rail to the Oulton Broad North level crossing.

With the works taking place on May 14 and May 15, it means that the A1117 Bridge Road will be closed, with diversions put in place between 00.01 and 5am on both days.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the level crossing work is carried out, although it adds: “access to pedestrians and cyclists” will be maintained “at all times.”

A diversion route of about 7.5km is due to be in place. From Normanston Drive head north-east towards Lakeland Drive, and at the roundabout take the third exit onto Normanston Drive. Go through one roundabout and then take the second exit onto the A47. Stay on the A47 before turning left onto Denmark Road.

Head towards Station Square, continue onto Pier Terrace and then at the roundabout, take the third exit onto Horn Hill.

From here take the third exit at the roundabout onto Waveney Drive and then the second exit at the next roundabout onto Victoria Road.

Continue straight for 1.1km before taking the second exit onto Saltwater Way and after going through another roundabout drivers will reach Bridge Road.

