Take That and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform as festival returns

PUBLISHED: 16:17 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 25 November 2019

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Music fans, families and partygoers will be able to revel in a popular park once more as a festival makes a welcome return.

After hundreds of people descended on Nicholas Everitt Park last summer as sell-out crowds turned out for the landmark Oulton Broad Nearly Festival, organisers have confirmed that the spectacle will be back next summer.

The region's leading two-day family friendly tribute band festival will return to the stage in Oulton Broad on June 27 and June 28 next year.

Boasting some of the UK's best tribute acts around, this is your chance to see the likes of Bruno Mars, Oasis, Take That, Ed Sheeran, Olly Murs and The Beatles performing live on stage for The Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2020.

The weekend of entertainment will also include a Kidzone featuring "lots of free" attractions and activities for the children, a food village, a Pub in the Park, market stalls, attractions and much more.

The ticketed event - which is due to run from noon to 8.30pm on June 27 and June 28 - will be held on the main grass area of the park adjacent to the broads, with the festival area fenced off to accommodate the stage, stalls, Kidzone and festival arena.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "We can't wait to come back!

"Your affordable, family friendly festival on your doorstep.

"Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2020 features the UK's best touring fully live bands and solo's."

And after a limited number of early bird tickets sold out "in less than 40 minutes" last Friday night, sell out crowds are anticipated once more.

For ticket prices - which remain the same as 2019 - and further details visit www.facebook.com/events/500065177410797/permalink/571336760283638/

