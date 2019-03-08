Spice Girls, Queen and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform at festival

Music fans, families and partygoers are set to revel at a new festival this weekend.

But ahead of the Oulton Broad Nearly Festival, organisers are urging people who don't have a ticket to not travel to this weekend's landmark event as it has already sold out.

The region's leading two-day family friendly tribute band festival will hit the stage at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on June 29 and 30.

With 14 of the UK's best touring tribute acts performing live on stage, the weekend of entertainment will also include a Kidzone featuring attractions and activities, a local street food market, a Pub in the Park, stalls and much more.

A spokesman for the festival organisers said: "We have 100 per cent sold out, which is amazing news!

"Our main message is please do not travel to the event without a ticket - there will be no tickets available on the gate at all."

The UK's best touring tributes to Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bob Marley, Ed Sheeran, Madness, Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen,

Reggae & Ska, Rihanna, Spice Girls, The Specials and UB40 will all perform this weekend.

The ticketed event will be held on the main grass area of the park adjacent to the broads, with the festival area fenced off to accommodate the stage, stalls, Kidzone and festival arena.

This weekend's two-day tribute festival and family fun days at the park comes after hundreds flocked to Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds last weekend.

The festival organisers spokesman added: "We really do not like overselling events and after turning 300-plus away on Saturday in Bury St Edmunds we cannot have a repeat of this on Saturday and see so many disappointed kids faces again - so all tickets have been sold in advance.

"We are actively encouraging customers to travel green, walk if possible, or use public/hired transport for the festival and we have teamed up with 51 Taxis (Lowestoft) who will be dropping and picking up from the Wherry Hotel, which is a short walk away from the main gate."

The event gates will open at noon, with the live music starting at 1pm on Saturday and 12.15pm on Sunday.

Organisers are auctioning off two family passes for this weekend, with an online auction running until 10pm on Wednesday, June 26, as funds are raised for Jaymen Woolston - as the brave two-year-old continues to battle cancer.

The organisers said: "We are raising funds for a great cause this weekend, and have saved two family passes to auction - with all proceeds going to Jaymen's essential treatment.

"The event has completely sold out now so these will hopefully raise some great amounts."

To bid for the two lots pledge your support via www.facebook.com/thenearlyfestival/