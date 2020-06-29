‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction
PUBLISHED: 07:01 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 29 June 2020
It is a “unique” opportunity that offers sea lovers the chance to work on their own riverboat house.
People have the chance to own a piece of land with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house as they are auctioned off next month.
The land off Sea Lake Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft extends to around 0.11 acres as it is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
It is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 22, with a guide price of £25,000 to £45,000 plus fees.
The property description from the auctioneers states: “This freehold opportunity in the heart of Oulton Broad comprises of a south facing, newly levelled plot of approximately 0.11 acres – 452.61sq m – with partially completed boathouse situated on the site.
“This could be erected onto the water to replace the old dwelling which was once there – subject to the necessary planning permission.
“Water and electric cables are installed, however connection is required.
“The plot has river frontage onto the broads allowing boat access.
“The boathouse is built out of new timber, with decked veranda, UPVC double glazed windows inside there are two bedrooms, living room and shower room – potential to be amazing and offers a completely unique proposition for someone.”
