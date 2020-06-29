Search

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

PUBLISHED: 07:01 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 29 June 2020

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

It is a “unique” opportunity that offers sea lovers the chance to work on their own riverboat house.

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

People have the chance to own a piece of land with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house as they are auctioned off next month.

The land off Sea Lake Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft extends to around 0.11 acres as it is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 22, with a guide price of £25,000 to £45,000 plus fees.

The property description from the auctioneers states: “This freehold opportunity in the heart of Oulton Broad comprises of a south facing, newly levelled plot of approximately 0.11 acres – 452.61sq m – with partially completed boathouse situated on the site.

“This could be erected onto the water to replace the old dwelling which was once there – subject to the necessary planning permission.

“Water and electric cables are installed, however connection is required.

“The plot has river frontage onto the broads allowing boat access.

“The boathouse is built out of new timber, with decked veranda, UPVC double glazed windows inside there are two bedrooms, living room and shower room – potential to be amazing and offers a completely unique proposition for someone.”

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erratic driver ‘in rush to buy burger’ caught with illegal cigarettes

Police discovered a Volkswagen was being driven in Thetford fuelled by red diesel. Picture: Breckland Police

Vehicle catches fire on Norfolk country road

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

