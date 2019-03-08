Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Fire fighters are working to free five people stuck on a fairground ride at a bank holiday gala.

Emergency services were called at 5.40pm after a fairground ride broke down with two men and three children on at the Oulton Broad Gala day at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft.

They were stuck in the seating rack of the ride, a drop tower called the Elimantor, which is currently suspended five metres off the ground.

Organisers tried for almost 40 minutes to get the ride running again, but called the fire brigade for back up after multiple failed attempts.

Officers from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South are on scene and using nine metre ladders to reach the stranded group.

One onlooker said the ride passengers did not seem distressed, but appeared to be trapped in the safety harness due to an electrical failure.

Courtney Pringle was at the Gala with her family when she noticed a large crowd forming by the ride to watch firefighters attempt to free the passengers.

She said: "One of the little girls was really upset but the firefighters have calmed her down. A lot of people were worried but I think it's calmed down because we know they're going to be OK."

A spokesman for Suffolk fire and rescue said nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

More information to follow.