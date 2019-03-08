Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

PUBLISHED: 18:57 26 August 2019

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Fire fighters are working to free five people stuck on a fairground ride at a bank holiday gala.

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: SubmittedFive people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Emergency services were called at 5.40pm after a fairground ride broke down with two men and three children on at the Oulton Broad Gala day at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft.

They were stuck in the seating rack of the ride, a drop tower called the Elimantor, which is currently suspended five metres off the ground.

Organisers tried for almost 40 minutes to get the ride running again, but called the fire brigade for back up after multiple failed attempts.

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Courtney PringleFive people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Courtney Pringle

You may also want to watch:

Officers from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South are on scene and using nine metre ladders to reach the stranded group.

One onlooker said the ride passengers did not seem distressed, but appeared to be trapped in the safety harness due to an electrical failure.

Courtney Pringle was at the Gala with her family when she noticed a large crowd forming by the ride to watch firefighters attempt to free the passengers.

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Courtney PringleFive people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Courtney Pringle

She said: "One of the little girls was really upset but the firefighters have calmed her down. A lot of people were worried but I think it's calmed down because we know they're going to be OK."

A spokesman for Suffolk fire and rescue said nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

More information to follow.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bungalow ‘substantially destroyed’ after large fire breaks out

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bungalow ‘substantially destroyed’ after large fire breaks out

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

‘Watch this space’ - More big name concerts teased for Carrow Road

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists