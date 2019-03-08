Annual charity gala day to return this Bank Holiday Monday

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

With a packed programme of over ten hours of entertainment, Lowestoft Lions promise something for all the family at their annual Gala Day in Oulton Broad.

The maiden in distress event at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes The maiden in distress event at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

The Lions' main charity event of the year takes place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) at Nicholas Everitt Park and joint headliners at this year's Gala are champion trials motorcylist Steve Colley with his thrilling stunt show.

Complementing him in the air will be the Above and Beyond aerial show with trapeze and acrobatics skills on show.

Other arena performers include the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) who promises another fantastic selection of wrestling bouts from their talented grapplers. Meanwhile the Wuffa Viking and Saxon Reenactment Society will relive a Dark Age lifestyle including combat, as well as examples of day-to-day life. The talented Venue of the Performing Arts dancers and the Phoenix Karate team will also be displaying their skills.

Musical entertainment on stage will feature the Pop Chorus, the Broad-Way Players and guitarist-singer Roger Moore. In the evening, the very popular Buster James Band and local support group The Encounters will get the park rocking into the night.

Steve Colley performing at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Steve Colley Steve Colley performing at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Steve Colley

A fireworks display will be set off at 9pm from a pontoon on the Broads to give a traditional pyrotechnic crescendo.

During the day there's fun for the children with Andy Miller's youngsters disco, Professor Jingles Punch and Judy show and Steff and her cheeky monkey 'Nonsense'.

The all-day entertainment will also include Larry Gray's Funfair as well as a chance to meet some of the cast of the Lowestoft Players' Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production - with the usual wide range of stalls, food outlets and a beer tent.

On the water the annual Maiden in Distress competition will see hand built 'boats' paddled by their crews to 'rescue' a stranded damsel. This will be followed by thrilling racing by the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club.

Fireworks at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes Fireworks at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Nicholas Everitt Park opens at 9am and admission, including a free event brochure, costs £8 for adults and £2 for accompanied children.

There is also a free park and ride service from 10.30am at the Anglia Co-operative Foodstore car park in Ashburnham Way, Carlton Colville.

Lions president John Swatton said "We have arranged a feast of varied entertainment with a host of first class acts in the arena and on stage to thrill and delight and children's activities to keep the youngsters amused.

"The full day of fun carries on into the evening with bands on stage to rock the night away before the spectacular fireworks at 9pm. All the monies raised from the day will go to the Lowestoft Lions charity account to help less fortunate people as well as good causes."

Buster James Band performing at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes Buster James Band performing at Oulton Broad Gala Day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

