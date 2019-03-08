Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Charity gala day a 'great success' in Oulton Broad

PUBLISHED: 20:00 26 August 2019

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Archant

Glorious weather and more than ten hours of entertainment attracted thousands to the annual Gala Day at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick HowesAbove and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Lions' main charity event of the year brought crowds to the broadside venue, where they were entertained by arena acts including champion trials motorcylist Steve Colley with his thrilling stunt show.

Complementing him in the air was the Above and Beyond aerial show with trapeze and acrobatics skills on show.

Other arena performers included the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) with a fantastic selection of wrestling bouts from their talented grapplers and the Wuffa Viking and Saxon Reenactment Society who relived a Dark Age lifestyle including combat, as well as examples of day-to-day life.

The talented Venue of the Performing Arts dancers and the Phoenix Karate team also displayed their skills.

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick HowesAbove and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

On the water, the annual Maiden in Distress competition saw crews paddling frantically in their hand-built 'boats' as they struggled to stay afloat on the broad and 'rescue' a stranded damsel.

You may also want to watch:

Exciting powerboat racing followed as Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club members competed on the broad.

During the day there was also fun for the children with Andy Miller's youngsters disco, Professor Jingles' Punch and Judy show and Steff and her cheeky monkey 'Nonsense'.

Live music and song echoed out throughout the day from the Pop Chorus, the Broad-Way Players, members of the cast of the Lowestoft Players Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production - and guitarist-singer Roger Moore.

Then, in the evening, the very popular Buster James Band and local support group 'The Encounters' got the park rocking into the night.

A superb fireworks display fired from a pontoon on the Broads give a traditional pyrotechnic crescendo.

Lowestoft Lions have been organising this annual event for over 25 years, with the proceeds going to the club's charity account to help less fortunate people as well as good causes locally.

Lead organiser Trevor Waters, said: "It was probably one of the best years we have had weather-wise and it was a great success, making all our efforts worthwhile."

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘I was an idiot’ - road rage driver with children in back seat banned after ‘racing’ Audi

Mark Nally and Neil Kirk have been banned from driving for a year after an incident on the A10 last September. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists