Charity gala day a 'great success' in Oulton Broad

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

Glorious weather and more than ten hours of entertainment attracted thousands to the annual Gala Day at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Lions' main charity event of the year brought crowds to the broadside venue, where they were entertained by arena acts including champion trials motorcylist Steve Colley with his thrilling stunt show.

Complementing him in the air was the Above and Beyond aerial show with trapeze and acrobatics skills on show.

Other arena performers included the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) with a fantastic selection of wrestling bouts from their talented grapplers and the Wuffa Viking and Saxon Reenactment Society who relived a Dark Age lifestyle including combat, as well as examples of day-to-day life.

The talented Venue of the Performing Arts dancers and the Phoenix Karate team also displayed their skills.

Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes Above and Beyond performing at Oulton Broad charity gala day. PHOTO: Mick Howes

On the water, the annual Maiden in Distress competition saw crews paddling frantically in their hand-built 'boats' as they struggled to stay afloat on the broad and 'rescue' a stranded damsel.

You may also want to watch:

Exciting powerboat racing followed as Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club members competed on the broad.

During the day there was also fun for the children with Andy Miller's youngsters disco, Professor Jingles' Punch and Judy show and Steff and her cheeky monkey 'Nonsense'.

Live music and song echoed out throughout the day from the Pop Chorus, the Broad-Way Players, members of the cast of the Lowestoft Players Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production - and guitarist-singer Roger Moore.

Then, in the evening, the very popular Buster James Band and local support group 'The Encounters' got the park rocking into the night.

A superb fireworks display fired from a pontoon on the Broads give a traditional pyrotechnic crescendo.

Lowestoft Lions have been organising this annual event for over 25 years, with the proceeds going to the club's charity account to help less fortunate people as well as good causes locally.

Lead organiser Trevor Waters, said: "It was probably one of the best years we have had weather-wise and it was a great success, making all our efforts worthwhile."