Festive fun and fine turnout for 'popular tradition'
PUBLISHED: 08:21 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 05 December 2019
A popular festive tradition was hailed a success as carols were sung around the Christmas tree.
Oulton Broad Parish Council and the Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park (FONEP) organised the successful carols around the Christmas tree event.
Crowds flocked to the Christmas tree on The Boulevard in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad for festive fun for all the family on Sunday, December 1.
The open air event featured the carol service, live music to entertain the crowds, craft stalls, a tombola and lucky dip, a visit from Santa and much more.
A spokesman for the organisers said: "After a wet morning the sun came out for everyone to enjoy the craft stalls, Tombola, live music, mulled wine and mince pies, hot chestnuts plus Father Christmas, a lucky dip and face painting for children during the afternoon.
"It concluded with a large number of the local community singing carols led by the team from St Mark's Church in Oulton Broad."
