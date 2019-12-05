Search

Festive fun and fine turnout for 'popular tradition'

PUBLISHED: 08:21 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 05 December 2019

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. PIctures; Mick Howes

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. PIctures; Mick Howes

Archant

A popular festive tradition was hailed a success as carols were sung around the Christmas tree.

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. PIctures; Mick Howes

Oulton Broad Parish Council and the Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park (FONEP) organised the successful carols around the Christmas tree event.

Crowds flocked to the Christmas tree on The Boulevard in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad for festive fun for all the family on Sunday, December 1.

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. PIctures; Mick Howes

The open air event featured the carol service, live music to entertain the crowds, craft stalls, a tombola and lucky dip, a visit from Santa and much more.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "After a wet morning the sun came out for everyone to enjoy the craft stalls, Tombola, live music, mulled wine and mince pies, hot chestnuts plus Father Christmas, a lucky dip and face painting for children during the afternoon.

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. Alisha Giles performs. PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. Alisha Giles performs. PIctures; Mick Howes

"It concluded with a large number of the local community singing carols led by the team from St Mark's Church in Oulton Broad."

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. Chris Ashdown from OBPC and Alan Buck, captain of OB Bowls Club. PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. Chris Ashdown from OBPC and Alan Buck, captain of OB Bowls Club. PIctures; Mick Howes

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. 1st Oulton Guides, Brownies and Rainbows PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. 1st Oulton Guides, Brownies and Rainbows PIctures; Mick Howes

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. Reindeer from Scratby Garden Centre. PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. Reindeer from Scratby Garden Centre. PIctures; Mick Howes

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. St Mark's OB vicar Rev Helen Jary. PIctures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. St Mark's OB vicar Rev Helen Jary. PIctures; Mick Howes

Carols round the Christmas Tree event. St Mark's vicar Rev Helen Jary. Pictures; Mick HowesCarols round the Christmas Tree event. St Mark's vicar Rev Helen Jary. Pictures; Mick Howes

