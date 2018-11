Suffolk bridge closed in both directions as firefighters tackle blaze

The A1117 bridge in Oulton Broad has been shut due to a fire Picture: GOOGLE Google

A major north Suffolk bridge has been closed to traffic after a fire broke out.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a blaze to the north of the A1117 bridge at Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft.

AA traffic reports say the bridge has been closed in both directions, with police and firefighters on the scene.

Traffic in Commodore Road is also said to have been affected.