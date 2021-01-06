Video
WATCH: Amazing footage of otter swimming up river in Norwich
- Credit: A Shot of Wildlife/YouTube
A Norfolk Youtuber has captured the incredible moment an otter swam up the River Wensum and caught a fish.
Liam Smith, captured the majestic creature swimming right in the heart of the city by the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).
The footage shows the otter sitting on a little island on the River Wensum before swimming up stream and catching a fish.
Mr Smith said it was the closest encounter to an otter he has had in a city centre environment.
He said: "I have been quite lucky to see lots of amazing and interesting wildlife in and around Norwich, but it is always extra special to see an otter.
"I have never had such a great encounter and as it was in the centre of the city and I managed to catch it on film, I get to share this awe-inspiring experience with lots of other people.
"In the turbulent times ahead, it will be more important than ever before for people to be connected with local nature and wildlife and luckily Norwich is rich in both."
You can subscribe to Liam's wildlife channel here: https://www.youtube.com/ashotofwildlife
