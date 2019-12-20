Search

On the Bauble, City! Your chance to grab a festive OTBC Santa hat for just £1

PUBLISHED: 15:44 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 20 December 2019

On The Ball City Santa hats. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

It could be as much of a case of On the Bauble, City as On The Ball, City for Canaries fans this weekend as Daniel Farke's boys host Wolverhampton Wanders at Carrow Road.

With Boxing Day bringing an away trip to Aston Villa, Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves is the closest fixture to Christmas at home for the boys in yellow and green.

And to get in on the festive cheer, we are making special OTBC Santa hats available to buy with your Eastern Daily Press and Evening News for fans to proudly wear at the match.

The hats are available from all your regular match day vendors for just £1, - while stocks last - along with the usual OTBC foam hands (also £1) and goody bags.

Goody bags are just £1 and include copies of the EDP and Evening News, a bottle of water, pack of Kettle Chips and a chocolate bar.

Meanwhile, a sticker album swap shop held at the Castle Mall yesterday saw lengthy queues, as collectors eagerly looked to finally complete their albums.

