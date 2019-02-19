Video

Oliva Colman ‘Osc-her’ statuette unveiled ahead of Oscars

A 'osc-her' statue of Olivia Colman in her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Colman, who grew up in north Norfolk and went to school at Gresham's in Holt and Norwich High School for Girls, is herself considered the favourite for the best actress Oscar. Picture: JOE PEPLER PinPep

If Olivia Colman should be so lucky as to win the best actress Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday, it’s unlikely the gong they present her with will look quite like this.

'Osc-her' statue of best actress Oscar contenders,Lady Gaga, left, Olivia Colman, right, and Janet Gaynor, centre, the first woman to ever win an Academy Award. Colman is shown in costume in her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Colman, who grew up in north Norfolk and went to school at Gresham's in Holt and Norwich High School for Girls, is herself considered the favourite for the best actress Oscar. Picture: JOE PEPLER 'Osc-her' statue of best actress Oscar contenders,Lady Gaga, left, Olivia Colman, right, and Janet Gaynor, centre, the first woman to ever win an Academy Award. Colman is shown in costume in her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Colman, who grew up in north Norfolk and went to school at Gresham's in Holt and Norwich High School for Girls, is herself considered the favourite for the best actress Oscar. Picture: JOE PEPLER

Colman, who grew up in Blakeney and attended Norwich High School for Girls as well as Gresham’s in Holt, is up for the award for her turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The statuette - dubbed an ‘Osc-her’ - is one of several created by Odeon cinemas to highlight the gender imbalance at the Oscars - since they began in 1927, only 10.7pc of award winners have been women.

Carol Welch, The chain’s managing director said: ““It’s been fantastic to see such a strong line up of talented women up for award nominations this year. We’ve been treated to a fabulous set of films with The Favourite and A Star is Born as stand-out highlights, so it’s no surprise to see the high hopes for Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga.”

