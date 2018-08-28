Search

Academy students enjoy successful visit to leading London firm

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 January 2019

Ormiston Denes Academy students and staff visited the offices of Accenture in London recently. Picture: Ormiston Denes Academy

Ormiston Denes Academy students and staff visited the offices of Accenture in London recently. Picture: Ormiston Denes Academy

Students were given “a real insight” into what it would be like working at a leading management consulting firm during a special visit.

Ormiston Denes Academy students and staff visited the offices of Accenture in London recently.

With 31 Year 10 students from the from the Lowestoft high school greeted by employees from the global management consulting firm, they enjoyed hearing about cutting-edge ideas and the innovative services Accenture have provided to clients – such as the implementation of voice recognition in banks and the e-passport function in airports.

The impressed students toured the digital floor of the office and had the chance to try their own hand at consulting with some role play.

Working in teams, students came up with solutions to problems being faced by ‘Rainforest PLC’ in imaginary scenarios and presented their ideas back to the chief executive at the end of the day.

Accenture employees said they were impressed with the performances of the students in their presentations as they handled questions with confidence.

Asked about their highlights of the day, the students mentioned meeting and working with new people, while hearing about school leaving opportunities in the future and getting to see real employees at work.

Ben Driver, principal at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: “I am delighted that the students got a real insight into what working for one of the leading professional services firms in London can be like and what exciting things might be in store for their futures.

“It was an exciting opportunity for some of the first-timers to see what our capital city has to offer, as well as a chance for students to work on their problem solving and team working skills.

“I am pleased it was an enlightening and enjoyable day, and we look forward to organising similar trips in the near future.”

