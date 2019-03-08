Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road. Archant

A busy coastal road has been closed by police and traffic has been disrupted following an accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic is blocked in both directions of the A149 Main Road at Ormesby St Michael following the incident, which was first reported about 3.15pm on Sunday, June 9.

Witnesses have said that traffic is queueing at the Mill Lane and Cromer Road junction.

One person said that a cyclist was believed to have been knocked off their bike on the A149 junction, which is commonly known as 'The Coast Road'.

Emergency services are on the scene, with traffic "disrupted in both directions," according to an eye-witness.

They said that the incident appears to have occurred "on the northbound side heading up towards Potter Heigham."

Check back on this website for further updates.