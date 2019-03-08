Busy coastal road closed for several hours after cyclist seriously injured

Police closed the A149 near Ormesby for several hours following a collision between a cyclist and a car on Sunday afternoon. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash between a car and a bicycle on the A149 in Ormesby on Sunday afternoon .

The busy coastal road was closed for several hours and the cyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

A VW Up and a mountain bike were travelling along the road, near the junction of Mill Lane and Cromer Road, towards Repps-With-Bastwick, at around 4pm when it happened.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and officers closed the road for three hours, before it reopened at 7pm.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred "on the northbound side heading up towards Potter Heigham".

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information should email PC George Healey at Healeyga@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.