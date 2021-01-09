Man who denies running restaurant in home given food hygiene rating

Published: 12:05 PM January 9, 2021

A man who has repeatedly denied running a Japanese restaurant from his Norwich home has been given a food hygiene rating - for the bed and breakfast he legitimately runs.

Orlando Williams, who lives on Earlham Road, has continually denied running a restaurant and takeaway from his property.

And despite his illuminated sign, Facebook page and the fact this newspaper being able to purchase a takeaway meal from him - Norwich City Council last month said there was "no evidence" of the illegitimate restaurant.

In January 2019 though, Mr Williams was granted permission to use the five-bedroom house as a bed and breakfast.

And in December last year, its kitchen was inspected by hygiene inspectors from the council's food standards team.

And while Mr Williams was criticised for allergen management and record-keeping, he came away with the second-highest rating possible.

The inspector praised the food handling, handwashing and hygiene standards of the business, granting Orlando's a four-star rating.

In the report, they wrote: "Food hygiene standards are high. You demonstrated a very good standard of compliance with legal requirements."

Investigations into whether Mr Williams was running an illicit restaurant from the property were first launched in October 2018 after neighbours complained to the council.

Norwich City Council investigated the allegations but said they found "no definite evidence" that it was being run as a restaurant.

This investigation was then re-opened last year after a journalist from this newspaper was able to purchase a takeaway meal from Mr Williams during the midst of the first national lockdown.

However, following a site visit, a city council spokesman last month said: "We found no actual evidence that the premises is being used for another purpose.

"Mr Williams has been reminded that he only has permission to trade as a bed and breakfast and not as a restaurant."

Mr Williams has denied the house is being used as a restaurant on three separate occasions.

The food hygiene inspection was held on Tuesday, December 8, with its results published a month later.

The bed and breakfast owner and former restaurateur, previously ran sites called Sakura Japenese Barbecue, first on White Lion Street, then on Ber Street in Norwich.