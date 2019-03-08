Search

House at centre of 'Japanese restaurant' row up for rent on Airbnb

PUBLISHED: 16:31 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 21 October 2019

Orlando's on Earlham Road in Norwich can now be booked as a guest house on Airbnb. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Orlando's on Earlham Road in Norwich can now be booked as a guest house on Airbnb. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich house that became embroiled in a restaurant row is now available to book on Airbnb.

In January, unhappy neighbours claimed Orlando Williams had been running a restaurant, called Orlando's, inside his Earlham Road property since October 2018 without permission.

In January, unhappy neighbours claimed Orlando Williams had been running a restaurant, called Orlando's, inside his Earlham Road property since October 2018 without permission.

Norwich City Council investigated the allegations but ultimately said they had no "definitive evidence that shows that the above address is operating as a restaurant", and Mr Williams, who denied the allegations, did not face enforcement action.

Now you can make an Airbnb booking to stay at the seven-bed property, after Mr Williams was given the go-ahead to turn it into a bed and breakfast by the same council.

A stay in a private room at Orlando's, "a place to relax with good drinks and food", will set you back £231-£264 per night.

The price includes breakfast, which is available from 7am-10am, and supper, served from 5pm to 9.30pm.

The listing also advertises tea and coffee, cakes and a bar.

The guest house has room for five guests and boasts free WiFi and parking on the premises.

