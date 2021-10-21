News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:54 PM October 21, 2021   
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

The Orionids meteor shower is set to peak over Norfolk tonight. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Keep your eyes on the sky tonight as the Orionids meteor shower is set to peak. 

The Orionids meteor shower has been active since October 1 and will last until November 6.

The fuller the moon becomes the less likely it is to see meteors but following last night's full moon, showers are expected to become more visible.

Orionids is the most prolific meteor shower associated with Halley's Comet and at tonight's peak, the shower will see around 15 meteors an hour.

As the meteors passes into the earth's atmosphere they vaporise, giving fast, bright streaks of light.

You may also want to watch:

Clear skies with no light pollution makes for the best chance of seeing the shower. 

Orionids gets its name because of the area they come from within the constellation Orion.

