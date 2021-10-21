Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight
Keep your eyes on the sky tonight as the Orionids meteor shower is set to peak.
The Orionids meteor shower has been active since October 1 and will last until November 6.
The fuller the moon becomes the less likely it is to see meteors but following last night's full moon, showers are expected to become more visible.
Orionids is the most prolific meteor shower associated with Halley's Comet and at tonight's peak, the shower will see around 15 meteors an hour.
As the meteors passes into the earth's atmosphere they vaporise, giving fast, bright streaks of light.
Clear skies with no light pollution makes for the best chance of seeing the shower.
Orionids gets its name because of the area they come from within the constellation Orion.
