Organisers of popular fireworks display cancel event with ‘heavy heart’

Downham Market Fireworks 2020 has been cancelled. Picture: Downham Round Table

The organisers of a popular fireworks display have cancelled this year’s event with a “heavy heart” after working tirelessly for months to hold it.

Members of Downham Market Round Table, a charity which has been running the display in west Norfolk for around 45 years, announced their decision on Facebook after coming up with plans to continue this year’s event by limiting numbers to 4,500 and putting in place safety measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers have now decided it will not be safe to continue the display and have said plans for 2021 are already underway, with the hope it will be “bigger, better and louder”.

A Facebook post said: “It comes with a heavy heart, that this year, we are unable to hold our annual fireworks at Stradsett Hall.

“The lads at Downham Market and District Round Table have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks and months, to venture down every avenue possible to be able to bring this show-stopping event to you.

“We thrive on making this event happen for the area and seeing all your smiling faces, as well as raising huge sums of money for local charitable causes.

“However this year, despite trying everything we can, speaking to the local services and all the proper channels, it has become apparent that it is just not a safe option to continue.

“With cases on the rise nationally, we felt that it would not be fair for us to put this event on and risk a local outbreak, the consequences of which I’m sure you are all too aware.”

Organisers thanked Stradsett Hall, Norfolk PESAG (Public Event Safety Advisory Group), the Downham Market Round Table and members of the public for their help and support.

They added: “Thank you for sticking with us, supporting us and for all of your kind words on social media. It means a lot to us all here and is why we do what we do.

“Stay tuned for 2021 - we have already started planning things and have some amazing ideas in the pipeline to bring people together, have some fun, and raise some charitable funds.”