Town’s Halloween and Christmas events cancelled to ‘keep community safe’
PUBLISHED: 15:47 16 October 2020
Organisers of a town’s popular Halloween and Christmas light switch-on events have announced their “difficult decision” to cancel as a result of coronavirus concerns.
Downham Market Town Council said it was with sadness that this year’s Halloween Fun Day, which was scheduled for October 30, and Christmas lights switch-on, which was scheduled for November 29, have had to be cancelled, to “keep the community safe”.
The authority said the centre of town will still be lit up by Christmas lights next month and it is looking at ways of holding something virtually.
A statement said: “With sadness, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Christmas lights switch-on public event.
“Our priority must be to keep our community safe in these uncertain times.
“However watch this space because we are hoping the lights will still shine and plans are afoot for a different type of Christmas extravaganza.”
