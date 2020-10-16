Town’s Halloween and Christmas events cancelled to ‘keep community safe’

Downham Market Town Council has announced this year's Christmas Lights switch on event is cancelled. Picture of 2019 event. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Organisers of a town’s popular Halloween and Christmas light switch-on events have announced their “difficult decision” to cancel as a result of coronavirus concerns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2019 Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch-on event. Picture: Sarah Hussain The 2019 Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch-on event. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Town Council said it was with sadness that this year’s Halloween Fun Day, which was scheduled for October 30, and Christmas lights switch-on, which was scheduled for November 29, have had to be cancelled, to “keep the community safe”.

You may also want to watch:

The authority said the centre of town will still be lit up by Christmas lights next month and it is looking at ways of holding something virtually.

A statement said: “With sadness, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Christmas lights switch-on public event.

Around 3,000 people attended Dowham Market's 2019 Christmas Lights Switch-on. Picture: Sarah Hussain Around 3,000 people attended Dowham Market's 2019 Christmas Lights Switch-on. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“Our priority must be to keep our community safe in these uncertain times.

“However watch this space because we are hoping the lights will still shine and plans are afoot for a different type of Christmas extravaganza.”