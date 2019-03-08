Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2019: Organisations urged to show support for EDP's annual Stars awards

Sponsors and representatives from the EDP and the Open at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Businesses and organisations across our region are being urged to throw their weight behind an awards night recognising those who go above and beyond in Norfolk and Waveney.

Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, speaks at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards at the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, speaks at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards at the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nominations for the EDP's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019 were opened on Friday, June 14, with the public invited to nominate those unsung heroes who go the extra mile.

The event, held in partnership with the OPEN Norwich Youth Trust for the very first time, was marked with a breakfast launch for sponsors at the charity's Bank Plain headquarters, in Norwich.

And organisers urged firms, charities and local authorities to show their support for the cause.

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN Youth Trust, said: "We'd love all of you in the room to sponsor an award or support the event in another way.

John Gordon-Slater, chief executive of the Open, speaks at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY John Gordon-Slater, chief executive of the Open, speaks at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We're going to be selling tables so please consider taking one, on for what is truly a great evening and recognises the amazing people in Norfolk and Waveney."

EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "I'm so proud to be here to launch the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards for 2019. It's a fantastic evening to celebrate the many people who do such great work."

He added: "I'm really pleased to to say we've got OPEN involved, who are a wonderful charity who do lots of great work across our city and our county.

"We've got a new venue and new organisers but our commitment to these awards remains.

Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, speaks at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards at the Open. With him is John Gordon-Slater, chief executive of the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, speaks at the launch of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards at the Open. With him is John Gordon-Slater, chief executive of the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I know many of you supported Stars in the past and I thank you for your ongoing support.

"If you can get involved in helping in any way, please do."

Those shortlisted across all 13 categories will be celebrated at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday, December 5, with several sponsors already lined up.

Young Person of the Year will be sponsored by Norfolk Police, while the award for Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year is being supported by Breckland Council.

Flagship Group are sponsoring awards for Community Champion, and Unsung Hero or Heroine.

The Judges Special Award and Overall Stars of Norfolk Award, which will be announced on the night, are being sponsored by Cottages.com and Spire Solicitors.

For details of sponsorship packages, all proceeds of which go to the OPEN charity, contact Angela Brett on angela@opennorwich.org.uk or call 01603 252111.

Categories

Entry for this year's 13 categories is now open, with nominations welcomed for:

- Carer of the Year;

- Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary;

- Sporting Achievement of the Year;

- Education Champion of the Year;

- Outstanding Act of Bravery of the Year, sponsored by Breckland Council;

- NHS Person of the Year;

- Fire and Rescue Person of the Year;

- Police Person of the Year;

- Community Champion of the Year, sponsored by Flagship Group;

- Team or Community Group of the Year;

- Charity Fundraiser of the Year;

- Cultural or Arts Person of the Year and

- Unsung Hero or Heroine of the Year, sponsored by Flagship Group.

To make a nomination, visit the OPEN awards nomination page.

You can also send your completed nomination form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney, c/o Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.