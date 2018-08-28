Road works set to cause major disruption to Norwich bus route

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

Bus passengers are being warned to expect a fortnight of disruption as road works cause a busy Norwich route to be diverted.

Due to the closure of the bus gate between West Earlham and Bowthorpe for sewer works, from December 8 all First Orange Line 21/21A/22/22A buses will be diverted via Larkman Lane and Dereham Road.

The disruption is expected to last until December 22.

While the diversion is in place most service 22 journeys will terminate at Bowthorpe shops and will not go to the University of East Anglia. There will be no buses to Bowthorpe shops before 9.30am and after 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and no buses to Bowthorpe shops on Sundays. For the duration of the disruption there will be a number of temporary stops on Earlham Green Lane marked with bus stop flags. Full details of the timetable changes and route diversion can be found on the Norfolk and Suffolk First Group website.