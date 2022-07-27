Opinion

Thank you to everyone who continues to support Norfolk Day. Pictured is reporter Donna-Louise Bishop - Credit: Archant

Five years ago, a niche little event called Norfolk Day swept across the county - you may have heard of it?

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength to become a widely-celebrated highlight of the region’s social calendar.

Who knew after that first year just how much it would grow and, with it, many more joyous occasions?

Who remembers the love letter to Norfolk read by Jake Humphrey back in 2019? Written by EDP reporters Stacia Briggs and Rowan Mantell, every word still rings true.

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: Archant

And other events, now staples of the day, such as the Norfolk Day Drabble, the Big Clean Up, and photography competitions run by Norwich’s Castle Quarter and the Norfolk Community Foundation.

There have even been collaborations from businesses across the globe, such as the now-famous Moon Gazer Ale Pond Hopper, and returning support in the form of sponsorship from Richardson’s.

And new for this year, it now has its own anthem!

So many of you have embraced Norfolk Day with the intention it was first launched with. And for that, from all of us here at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, we thank you.