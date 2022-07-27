News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Opinion

Opinion: Why Norfolk Day is just as important now as it was five years ago

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:43 PM July 27, 2022
Thank you to everyone who continues to support Norfolk Day. Pictured is reporter Donna-Louise Bishop

Thank you to everyone who continues to support Norfolk Day. Pictured is reporter Donna-Louise Bishop - Credit: Archant

Five years ago, a niche little event called Norfolk Day swept across the county - you may have heard of it? 

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength to become a widely-celebrated highlight of the region’s social calendar

Who knew after that first year just how much it would grow and, with it, many more joyous occasions? 

Who remembers the love letter to Norfolk read by Jake Humphrey back in 2019? Written by EDP reporters Stacia Briggs and Rowan Mantell, every word still rings true. 

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: Archant

And other events, now staples of the day, such as the Norfolk Day Drabble, the Big Clean Up, and photography competitions run by Norwich’s Castle Quarter and the Norfolk Community Foundation. 

There have even been collaborations from businesses across the globe, such as the now-famous Moon Gazer Ale Pond Hopper, and returning support in the form of sponsorship from Richardson’s.

And new for this year, it now has its own anthem!

So many of you have embraced Norfolk Day with the intention it was first launched with. And for that, from all of us here at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, we thank you.

  • Spearheaded by the EDP, Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk, Norfolk Day celebrates all things great about our county and takes place every year on 27 July. 
Norfolk Day
Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

Food and Drink

Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, Lond

Latitude Festival

Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon