OPINION: Rudeness to waiting staff is never acceptable

Opinion

Comedian James Corden has spent much of the past fortnight fighting a rear-guard PR battle after he was accused by a New York restaurateur of being ‘the most abusive customer’ to have crossed his restaurant’s threshold in its 25 year history.

Corden is alleged to have been ‘extremely nasty’ to staff on two separate occasions – once when he found a hair in a dish (a reasonable complaint, but still no excuse to abuse the waiting staff), and once when a trace of egg white was found in his wife’s ‘egg-yolk omelette’ (nope, me neither).

Despite initially claiming he had done nothing wrong, Corden eventually used his Late, Late Show platform to apologise, acknowledging that he had made a ‘rude comment’, and that he was ‘ungracious’ to his server.

It may be front page news when a celebrity behaves badly in public, but sadly such abuse of waiting staff is far from uncommon. What is it about eating out that makes so many people think they can lord it over the people who are, as a rule, working hard (and for not much pay) to make their dining experience enjoyable?

Personally I think you can learn a lot very quickly from watching how someone interacts with waiting staff. Those who are actively rude, patronising, or who treat their servers are invisible, are not people I would want as friends.

Those of us who have worked in the restaurant trade have all seen the moment when that promising first date goes sour, as the realisation sinks in on the part of one person that the other person is an unpleasant cretin – simply by the way they address the waiting staff.

The perpetrator probably genuinely believes they are demonstrating some kind of magnetic power through their behaviour; everyone else knows they are simply being an idiot.

I know that Britain has largely become a society of individualistic, entitled, self-centred bores, but even by these libertarian standards (I use the word loosely), waiting staff in restaurants seem to fare much worse than, say, shop assistants or bus drivers – although I recognise that these professions get their fair share of obnoxious behaviour, too.

Psychologists have suggested that the prevalence of toxic diners is all about the rigid hierarchies found in restaurants. Too often, waiting staff are viewed as subservient, with the customer perceiving themselves as being in the position of power.

They somehow view their servers as below them, and some enjoy demonstrating that so-called power through behaviour which they would not get away with in any other setting.

Of course, finding a hair in your meal is disappointing, especially when you are spending your hard-earned cash on a special occasion meal out. And although such mistakes are more likely to be made in the kitchen than by the waiting staff, it is inevitably the server who bears the brunt of the customer’s dissatisfaction.

Of course, if there is something wrong with your meal, you have every right to complain. But it is the way in which you make that complaint which is important, not just because you have no right to abuse someone in their workplace, but also because it is counter-productive to do so.

Rude diners seldom stop to consider how much power their waiter or waitress wields: they have in their hands the ability to provide a really special experience, or a disappointing one. Guess which type of experience the obnoxious, rude customer is likely to get?

Stories of waiting staff taking revenge on customers in spiteful ways may or may not be apocryphal, but even the most professional waiter can take get even indirectly by providing slow service, and not going that extra mile which can turn a satisfactory dining experience into a special one.

As in so many aspects of life, rudeness seldom achieves what the person doling it out hopes to achieve. Not only will being rude to waiting staff lead to the culprit having an inferior time, but it will also lead to everyone else in the restaurant – as James Corden has found out – regarding them as an obnoxious bore.

So my plea is this: be kind to your waiter or waitress. Recognise that the overwhelming majority are trying really hard to give you a good time, and that many of the things which might go wrong are not their fault. By being nice, you will end up having a better experience, the waiting staff will respect you more, and so will everyone else.