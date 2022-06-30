My first time at Royal Norfolk Show made me a proud Norfolk boy

Opinion

Being Norfolk born and bred, you would have thought I would have been to the Royal Norfolk Show before.

But until Wednesday, I hadn't.

I remember only first hearing about the Norfolk Show when I was about 17. A friend of mine was sharing a story about milking an artificial udder.

I guess I had to be there...

Linda Aldous gives her pig Emily a scrub ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

On the day, I was taken back by the sheer size of the Showground. Already by 8am, the event was in full swing and people were deciding where to go first.

It was only when I began walking around, that I realised the size of the venue paled in comparison with the number of people in attendance. Clearly, the event means so much to the people of Norfolk and I began to wonder why I had never been before.

To be honest, I was at a loss of where to begin. I stopped and admired showjumpers by the Grand Ring. The riders' manoeuvres were as beautiful as the horses and again, silly old me didn't realise just how much of a link the county has with equestrian life.

Princess Anne was in attendance at the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

I was told it was an absolute must to go to the livestock arena and check out the livestock being judged. When I arrived, the master of ceremonies was detailing the boom of popularity for Aberdeen Angus in this UK. The cattle mooed with approval.

I followed my nose to the Adnams Food and Drink tent and was delighted to see a good portion of the 50,000 spectators in here. Everything was on offer from sweet cakes to apple juice to carvery rolls to cheeses.

Essex dairy farmer John Smith with his supreme champion Holstein dairy cow at the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Brittany Woodman

I was tempted into trying a Lancashire Black Bomb cheese and at first taste, I melted more than the cheddar. With a smile, the cheesemonger enticed me further with another, stronger Lancashire cheese and I didn't want to move on. But, customers were waiting and I had much to explore.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Hayley and Florence. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Following the sound of bleating, I visited the sheep pens and was not surprised to see it was a popular spot for the kids. Families cooed at the sheep while their owners displayed their rosettes with pride.

After having a chat with a few old faces, of which there were many - again, why hadn't anybody told me to come before?! - I admired some of the heavy machinery on display, before making my way to the first heat of the Shetland Pony Derby back at the Grand Ring.

There were a couple of small tumbles, but the riders and the ponies were okay. The crowd were strong in their support and two of the jockey-less ponies continued to race. Fantastic dedication from the tea cup nags and credit to their trainers. There is clearly a lot of work that goes into the event which only takes place once a year.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Heavy Hourse Turnouts in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

I continued on, taking in the sounds, sights and smells before stopping to have a chat with Norwich-born flight lieutenant Mike Reeve ahead of the RAF Falcons parachute display.

I settled in with the crowd, looked up at the minuscule plane in the clouds and held my breath for three minutes while the crew made their descent from 5,000 feet.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The crowd were united in their exhilaration and it was hard not to whoop and clap once the Falcons touched down in the centre of the Grand Ring.

It was time for lunch. I had pie, mash and veg - and I probably won't need to eat again until Christmas. I decided to sit down and have a chat with a stranger.

He informed me about his work with Shire horses and I confessed to being a total layman. But it didn't matter - we were just enjoying a great day in the heart of Norfolk.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2022, journalist James Weeds attends his first show. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And then I realised that's the appeal of the Royal Norfolk Show. More than just a chance for riders to show their skills and farmers to show off their livestock. It is an experience to truly feel part of our county.

Despite so much division in the world, I felt totally connected to the place and the people of Norfolk while I was at the show.

What an amazing experience which makes me proud to be a Norfolk boy.