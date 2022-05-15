OPINION: Royal Norfolk Show's revival offers timely reminder of farming's value

Mark Nicholas is the managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which organises the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Danielle Booden

The return of the Royal Norfolk Show in June will bring back a timely reminder of the importance of the county's farming industry says Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

By June it will have been three years since we last hosted the Royal Norfolk Show, during which time we have seen incredible social and political upheaval.

From the emergence of Covid-19 to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia we’ve all had to deal with changes in our lives.

Against a backdrop of global turmoil it’s only right we’ve taken stock of the event and its content, asking ourselves if what we provide is still relevant to our visitors, exhibitors and the wider community.

Having consulted with participants, members and sponsors it is clear everyone believes that the Royal Norfolk Show remains as important and valuable as ever – something I know that has been echoed by other associations up and down the UK.

Shows have always been places where we educate, inform and bring the agricultural and wider communities together to celebrate the best the county has to offer.

This blend of social interaction, business connections and cultural entertainment isn’t replicated in any other way and has formed an essential part of our DNA in Norfolk.

But we shouldn’t take this for granted. For many of our visitors their only interaction with agriculture comes from those two days around the show. It is therefore essential we continue to show the impact that food and farming has on the landscape, jobs and wider role Norfolk plays in leading on production and innovation globally.

The best example of the importance of this connection is evident is when you consider the consequences of increasing levels of inflation we look set to see in the coming months, and the impact this will have on food prices.

As everyone in the farming community knows, the costs involved in running rural businesses are spiralling. From fuel to fertiliser, everything is putting pressure on margins. So, prices will inevitably go up at the supermarket and the farm gate.

The challenge of the sector is to ensure that people understand the issues faced by the farming community in managing these extreme increases.

Without the ability to communicate with the public at events such as the Royal Norfolk Show and explain the impacts of these global inconveniences the farming community risks being seen as part of the cause of this issue, rather than a sector which is bearing the brunt of the world’s tumults.

Livestock competitions at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: James Bass

Unfortunately, if we don’t look to educate and inform it is all too easy for people to make assumptions about farming and rural life, which are still perpetuated by outdated stereotypes about land ownership and management.

The Royal Norfolk Show gives us the perfect platform to showcase the importance of farming in the community, the challenges we face and the innovation and interventions which are being made by the sector.

With over 200 agricultural businesses taking part in the event, from large scale machinery to cutting edge agri-tech, all facets of rural and farming life are brought together to help create a better understanding and explanation of why agriculture is so important to Norfolk.

More specifically at this year’s show we have "Home Grown" as one of our key themes, where we will be showcasing local produce, local businesses, the need for more people to get into agriculture, and how our sector is innovating and growing.

These initiatives provide the platform for conversation, knowledge exchange and engagement with people outside the industry.

So, I am delighted that the Royal Norfolk Show is returning once again, but probably most pleased we will once again showcase the amazing contribution food and farming makes to the county.

We should be rightly proud of the impact we have on Norfolk life, and this is our chance to show it.